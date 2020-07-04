HYDERABAD: Popular reality show Bigg Boss 3 Telugu contestant and TV serial actor Ravi Krishna has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram.

He wrote, “Hello everyone just wanted to share the news that I’m tested COVID +ve. I have isolated myself for 3 days, but with your all blessings & God’s grace, I’m doing fine & have no symptoms. I don’t want to worry about where I picked it up. All that I want to say is whoever was in contact with me of late to please isolate yourself or get tested & act accordingly (sic).”

Requesting not to discriminate and stigmatise COVID-19 infected people, the actor wrote, “I also request a few of you not to stigmatise & discriminate people with the virus. Please let me stay in good mental health, away from negativity and heal faster (sic).”

Ravi Krishna plays the leading role in TV serial Aame Katha.

Recently, his co-star Navya Swamy also got infected with the dreaded virus.

Ravi Krishna came into the limelight with Telugu serial Mogilirekulu and is a famous actor. He acted in serials like Varudhini Parinayam, Bava Maradallu and That is Mahalakshmi.