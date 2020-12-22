Aadhaar Details For Dharani Portal Not Wrong: SC Backs Telangana Govt

The state government has reported to the high court stating that it is legal to ask for an Aadhaar number for the registration of agricultural lands. The Supreme Court has made it clear that Aadhaar details can be taken for the implementation of welfare schemes. The Apex Court asked to quash the interim orders issued on November 3 stating that not to ask for caste details and Aadhar details for the registration of agricultural properties through Dharani portal.

CS Somesh Kumar filed a petition on Monday. A bench headed by the Chief Justice RS Chauhan on Monday reconsidered the case filed challenging the registration of lands in Dharani should be made without asking for Aadhaar and caste details.

Advocate General BS Prasad reported that the registration of non-agricultural properties was being made according to the old system and the slot booking system was also discontinued in the wake of High Court orders. He said that it was legal to ask for Aadhaar details in the context of implementation of welfare schemes and said that they abide by the orders given by the apex court. He further added that the slot booking system for the registration of agricultural properties would continue.

The state government is implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and loan waiver schemes for the welfare of the farmers. Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, a total of Rs. 10,000 investment support is being provided per acre per annum. Under Rythu Bhima Pathakam, if a farmer dies, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh is given to the family of the farmer. Registration documents and pattadar passbook will be available in Dharana portal, after the registration of lands. Farmers are not required to show the pattadar pass book and other documents, as all the details will be stored in Telangana Land Records Management System (TLRMS).

"The government aims to increase transparency in the revenue sector through Dharani portal. The program was launched with an intention of providing good governance to the people and to eradicate corruption," CS explained in the petition. The tribunal questioned counsel for the petitioner, Vivek Reddy, that what is the problem in giving Aadhar details as people have been giving Aadhar details for various purposes. The bench adjourned the case till May 31 after the counsel for the petitioners sought leave to file a counterclaim on the CS petition.