Aadhaar Card Must For Registration Of Non-agricultural Lands In Telangana From Dec 14

The registration of non-agricultural properties in Telangana will start from December 14, following orders from the High Court. Aadhar Card is mandatory for all the transactions related to the registration of non-agricultural properties in the state. The statement added that no transactions or registrations would be possible without booking a slot. Only individulas with valid slots should visit their respective Sub-Registrar offices on the date and time allocated to them.

Initially, at each sub-registrar office, only 24 slots per day can be booked. After full payment of the necessary fees and duties, as determined by the software, slot bookings can be made by citizens online.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, launched the slot booking for registrations on Friday, said that to ensure smooth conduct of transactions, a control room was set up with more than 100 officials. Required measures for data security have also been taken. In as many as 12,750 sub-registration offices throughout the state, the slot booking system began.

The Chief Secretary said the system of online registration would be a model for the whole country. He pointed out that the process has become transparent under the new system and officials do not have discretionary powers anymore.

After property registration, mutation or change of ownership will be carried out online immediately and no need to run around the offices for documents. They will obtain an e-pass book after registration and a standard organge-coloured pass book will be released in 7 to 10 days.

Previously, only 10 percent of registrations used to take place through advance slot bookings, all registrations will be done through slot bookings under the new system. A call centre (18005994788) with 24 lines was also launched to assist individuals with registration process information.