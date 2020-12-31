98.5% of Telangana Households Get Safe Drinking Tap Water

Chief Secretary, Sri Somesh Kumar, IAS informed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that the Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a decision to dovetail Arogyasri Scheme of Telangana state government with Ayushman Bharat scheme of Government of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of all the states and reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Manthri Jan Aarogya Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission etc.

Telangana State has through Mission Bhagiratha has provided safe tap water to all households. The Government of India has acknowledged that 98.5% of the households in Telangana have been covered with safe drinking tap water.

Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Shri Rizvi and other officials attended the conference.