978 New Corona Cases In Telangana, 1,446 More Recoveries

Hyderabad: As many as 978 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Telangana on Sunday as the state conducted fewer tests, taking its total tally to 2,31,252. The state also recorded recovery of another 1,446 patients.

During the last 24 hours, authorities tested 27,055 samples, of which 978 were found positive.

Four more COVID patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state's death toll to 1,307. The fatality rate now stands at 0.56 per cent as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had comorbidities.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,446 more recoveries during the 24-hour period till 8pm on Saturday took the state's recovery rate to 91.01 per cent as against the national average of 89.9 per cent.

Active cases in Telangana now total 19,465, of which 16,430 are in home or institutional isolation.

With 27,055 more tests during the last 24 hours, the state's total tests climbed up to 40,79,688.

Out of 27,055 samples tested, 24,579 samples were tested in government labs and 2,476 in private ones. Of the total samples, 11,904 were primary and 3,246 were secondary.

The authorities, however, released no data as to how many of the total tests conducted so far were Rapid Antigen Tests.

Eighteen government and 46 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,09,610.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Greater Hyderabad reported 185 new cases. Rangareddy recorded the second highest number of cases at 89 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (86), Khammam (62), Nalgonda (59) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (47).

Out of 2,31,252 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,61,876) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (69,376) were symptomatic. (Agencies)

