9 Year Old Drowns In the Well While Learning Swimming In Suryapet

In a very tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy Tharun drowned in an agricultural open well. The incident took place at Chennarigudem of Chilkuru Mandal in the district on Saturday morning.

According to the reports the boy went to learn swimming, instead of tying a plastic tube, he tied an air-filled plastic can to his waist with a rope. He entered the agricultural open well to learn swimming. The boy drowned into the well and the locals who found the boy drowning tried to save the boy. But their efforts didn't pay off.

Also Read: Rise of Honour Killings in Telangana A Grave Concern

A person died and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck from behind. The accident took place on NH 44 near Kamareddy. Shashank a civil contractor died on the spot and the injured were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. According to the police, all those who were travelling in the car were identified as the residents of Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.