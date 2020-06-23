HYDERABAD: In the biggest spike so far, Telangana recorded as many as 879 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 9,553. Three COVID-19 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus, taking the state's toll to 220.

According to the state government's media bulletin, about 3,006 COVID-19 samples were tested on Tuesday, with 879 of them turning out to be positive. Continuing an alarming trend, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone accounted for 652 of Tuesday's fresh cases. Besides, GHMC, Rangareddy recorded 64 cases while Medchal registered 112 cases. Seven cases from Jangaon, Two cases each from Sangareddy, Mancherial, and Mahabubabad were also recorded. Warangal Rural witnessed 14 cases while 10 cases were reported from Kamareddy besides nine from Warangal Urban, four from Nagarkurnool, and one case reported from Medak, among others.

As per the bulletin, 219 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of discharged patients in the state to 4,224. There are 5,109 active cases of coronavirus in the state.