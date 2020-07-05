HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have busted a rave party in Hyderabad on Saturday night, July 4. Eight persons were held for participating in a rave party at a famous hotel in the city. The incident took place under the Banjara Hills Police station.

Reports suggest that a pub owner had organized the rave party on the occasion of his birthday.

Following a tip-off, Banjara Hills Police raided one of the famous hotels in the city and eight persons were detained. Police have registered a case against eight persons involved in the party.

According to reports, among the eight persons, four were learned to be women including a foreigner who belongs to Ukraine.

Police suspect that the person who had organized rave parties in Jubilee Hills earlier was the main person behind this rave party. They have reportedly floated COVID-19 lockdown norms and engaged in the party.

Police have booked a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on.