8 Dead, Many Injured In Secunderabad Electric Bike Showroom Fire Accident

In a very tragic incident, at least eight persons were killed in a major fire that broke out at an electric showroom at Secunderabad on Monday night, police said. According to the reports, the fire broke out at 10 pm and spread to a lodge and a restaurant above four floors of a building located near the passport office.

"Six dead after a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. The fire broke out in an electric scooter recharging unit on the ground floor, smoke from which overpowered the people staying on the 1st and 2nd floors. The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital, fire tenders on the spot," Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand told a news agency.

"It is a very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali told ANI.

Additional DCP, North Zone Hyderabad had said, "The fire occurred due to a short circuit. There is a lodge above the showroom in which people were trapped. Currently, five people have died in the incident. A rescue operation is underway."