74,000 Applications For TS EAMCET Exam: Check Due Date, Fees

This year, Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) are going to be held from July 5 to July 9. So far, a total of 74,000 candidates have applied, out of which 48,000 applied for the engineering stream and more than 26,000 for the AM stream of the entrance test.

The entrance test will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad. JNTUH stated that the last date to apply for the test without a late fee is May 18.

It mentioned that with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500, candidates can apply up to May 28 and June 7 respectively. The applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 up to June 17 and 28, respectively.

Correction of the submitted application can be done from May 19 to 27. The test fee is Rs 800 (Rs 400 for SC/ST & PH candidates). If a candidate is appearing for both engineering and AM streams, the fee is Rs 1,600 (Rs 800 SC/ST & PH candidates). Students can download their hall tickets from the website from June 17 to July 1.

The entrance test for the AM stream will be conducted on July 5 and 6 whereas the engineering test is scheduled for July 7, 8 and 9. Both the exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year, 70 per cent of the syllabus in the intermediate second-year and the entire syllabus of the intermediate first-year syllabus will be considered for the entrance test.

Like every year, the entrance test will comprise 160 questions. However, this time, 55 per cent weightage will be given to first-year and 45 per cent weightage to the second-year intermediate syllabus of the TS BIE.