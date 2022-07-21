70.99 pc Rural Households In Telangana Gets Tap Water Connections

A total of 70.99 per cent of rural households in Telangana are fitted with tap water connections. Coming to BJP-ruled states like Gujarat it is 25.51 per cent, Karnataka (28.74 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (30.72 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (12.73 per cent). Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said the above-mentioned statistics in a reply to a question by TRS MP B Lingaiah Yadav in Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, the Union Minister said since August 2019, the centre in partnership with states was implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to make provision of tap water supply at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd) on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024.

The union minister said that during the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 18.93 crore rural households, 3.23 crore (17 per cent) households were reported to have tap water connections. He further stated that till now 6.54 crore (34.07 per cent) rural households have been provided with tap water connections in the last 35 months.

Besides Telangana, other States and Union Territories that have achieved the 100 PC tap water supply feat include, Haryana, Goa, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands under the JJM.

Even before the centre's scheme of providing tap water connections to those who have been living in rural areas, the government of Telangana under its Mission Bhagiratha programme had set up the requisite infrastructure for tap water supply.