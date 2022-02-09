7 Out Of Top 10 Villages In India Under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana Are From Telangana

Seven villages out of ten villages in the country under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) are from Telangana. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that those villages are from the old Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

Vennampally of Saidapur mandal in undivided Karimnagar district was in the top place in the list and is followed by Koalas of Zukkal mandal, Nizamabad district in the second place.

The others in the top 10 from undivided Karimnagar are Ganneruvaram Bejjanki mandal (fourth), Vernapally (Yellareddypet, sixth), and Ramakrishnapuram (Veenavanka, ninth)

The other villages of the united Nizamabad district which placed in the top 10 lists are Kandakurthi (Renjal, fifth) and Thanakurdha (Nizamabad mandal, tenth).

Ramakrishanpuram was adopted by BJP MP and party TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Saidapur by Capt. V. Laxmikantha Rao, Kolas B.V. Patil, Kandakurthi and Thanakurdh by K. Kavitha and Ganneruvaram, and Vernapally by B. Vinod Kumar.

Telangana Minister KTR took to his Twitter, shared the picture, and wrote, "Now this is called Real Rural Development! "7 villages out of top 10 villages in the country under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are from Telangana. Kudos to Hon’ble CM KCR’s brainchild "PallePragathi" and my compliments to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli DayakarRao.

