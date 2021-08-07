50K Govt Jobs Categorised As Per New Zonal System In Telangana

Telangana state government has finalized employees' local cadre system according to the new zonal policy. Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders on Friday. The posts are categorised into district, zonal, and multi-zonal by all the departments and the available posts in each department have been organized based on the provisions under para 3 of the Presidential Order, 2018. According to the new zonal system, the government is going to fill up 95 percent of jobs with local youths. The notification is going to be issued soon for the vacant posts.

The state government issued around 84 GOs. In Industries Department, the posts organised into district cadres were: Junior Assistant (Local Cadre), Junior Steno (Local Cadre), Typist (Local Cadre), Sanitary Worker (Local Cadre), Watchmen (Local Cadre), Office Subordinate (Local Cadre), Sweeper (Local Cadre) and Sevak.

The posts organised into Zonal Cadre are Superintendent (Local Cadre), Industrial Promotion Officer (Non Techl), Senior Assistant (Local Cadre) and Senior Steno (Local Cadre).

The posts organised into Multi-Zonal Cadre are Assistant Director, Industrial Promotion Officer, and Cooperative Sub-Registrar (Local Cadre).