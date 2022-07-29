5 Labourers Killed In An Accident At Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project

5 labourers were killed in an accident at the Palamuru -Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project site in Nagarkurnool. All the five labourers hail from Bihar and Jharkhand. According to the reports, at around 11 PM on Thursday when labourers were involved in the concrete works, the base collapsed resulting in the death.

Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said that the victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital where they were declared dead. He said that a case has been filed and the investigation is underway.