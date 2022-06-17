5 Iconic Hyderabad Monuments That You Must Visit

Devraj Bollareddy

There is no denying the rich history that Hyderabad has under its belt, throughout its history, it went from being ruled by many prominent dynasties which gave Hyderabad a rich history and an array of historical monuments that serve as a reminder of Hyderabad’s golden days. Let’s take a

look at five such monuments that you must visit if you are a Hyderabadi.

1. Osman Sagar reservoir:

When the great Musi floods devastated Hyderabad in the 1900’s, the Nizam at the time decided that enough was enough and created a series of dams on the Musi river that gave rise to two beautiful reservoirs. Osman sagar and Himayat Sagar are a by-product of the Nizam blocking off the river. Hyderabadis sometimes forget to account for the large scale of Osman Sagar reservoir, covering an area of almost 44 square kilometers, it is almost ten times the size of Hussain Sagar. The main attraction of Osman Sagar reservoir is the dam bridge that spans the length of the entire lake and keeps the lake from flooding Kokapet and its surroundings. The bridge is the perfect spot for a nice evening walk and the parks set the scene for a wholesome picnic with your friends or family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the main bridge has been closed off, regardless there are a lot of other ways you can access the reservoir and get close to the water. Be sure to snap pictures of the gates of the dam which were imported from Britain, which I’m sure put a considerable dent to the Nizam’s pockets.

2. Charminar:

Charminar means Hyderabad and Hyderabad means Charminar, at this point this monument has quite literally become the face of Hyderabad. Although the monument is a great architectural feat and a sight for sore eyes, the surrounding areas and markets offer a great chance to experience Hyderabadi culture. Laad Baazar and Kasat Market are some of the oldest markets in Hyderabad and if you want to experience Nizami culture, these markets are a must visit. The surrounding areas are also littered with mouth-watering street food stalls that offer authentic Hyderabadi food.

3. Taramati Baradari:

Located in Narsingi, this monument is just a stone’s throw away from Golconda Fort. It was constructed by Abdullah Qutub Shah for his favorite courtesan, Taramati. This monument is constructed in a pavilion style and is built on a small hill hence; it offers a breathtaking view of its surroundings. The government of Telangana has restored this monument to its former glory. This monument is a popular venue for events now as it hosts an open air amphitheatre and a banquet hall.

4. Purani Haveli:

Purani Haveli was the official residence of the Nizams till it was shifted to Chowmalla palace.

Fun fact: The Nizam infamously wore an outfit only once hence this palace is home to the world’s largest wardrobe. The wardrobe is two stories tall and spans the length of an entire hallway and has an hand drawn wooden elevator. If you want to get an idea of how the Nizam’s day to day life was, then this palace is a must visit.

5. Mecca Masjid:

Even if you do not follow Islam, this mosque is still an architectural marvel and an iconic piece of Hyderabad’s heritage, making Mecca Masjid a place you must visit. Mecca Masjid is one of the largest mosques in India and it was built using soil that was imported all the way from Mecca, the holiest site in Islam. The monument took more than 70 years to build and it was rumored to be the grandest mosque in India at that time.