4th Wave: New Covid Rules in Telangana

As there is a high chance that the COVID-19 fourth wave may impact Telangana, the Telangana Health Department has advised the people to take all COVID-19 measures. Following an increase in Covid cases in Delhi, the Telangana Health Department has issued a warning to the state people on Covid 19 fourth wave.

G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health for the Government of Telangana, has instructed state people above the age of 60 to take the booster dosage without fail.

The official stated that the R value in Telangana was just 0.5%, as opposed to 1% in Delhi, citing various polls that did not predict a fourth wave of the epidemic. To prevent the spread of infections in Telangana, everyone should wear a face mask and keep social distance, he added. R value is a mathematical notation that is used to track the virus and predict how it will spread in a certain area. He also advised people to drink at least 2.5 to 5 litres of water every day to keep hydrated, noting to the rising day temperature in the state.

New COVID-19 Regulations

1. If you are over the age of 60, take the booster dose.

2. Those over the age of 12 who are not vaccinated should take it quickly

3. Should keep a social distance

4. Wear face mask

5. Wash your hands frequently.

6. Use hand sanitizer