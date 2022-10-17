47 Candidates in Fray for Munugode Bypoll

Munugode: The byelection for Munugode Assembly constituency is set to witness an intense contest as 47 candidates remained in the fray.

As many as 130 candidates, a majority of them Independents, filed their nomination on the last day of filing the papers on Friday. Of these, nominations of 47 candidates had been rejected after scrutiny on Saturday.

A total of 37 candidates have withdrawn their nominations on the last day.

According to the list of valid nominations released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 83 nominations were declared as valid.

The papers filed by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, K. Prabhakar Reddy of TRS, Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, Palle Vinay Kumar of Telangana Jana Samiti and Andoju Shankara Chary of Bahujan Samaj Party, led by former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, has been declared valid by the election authority.

