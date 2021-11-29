42 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 In Sangareddy Residential School

A total of 42 students and a teacher from a government-run residential school for girls tested positive for COVID-19. Cases have been reported at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul school at Muthangi village in Sangareddy district.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 test was conducted on 261 students out of the 491 students at the school. Amongst all, 42 students tested positive for coronavirus. The samples of the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent for genome sequencing to Hyderabad. The infected students were isolated in the hostel rooms and treatment is given for them. In the last 10 days, we have seen reports of students testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier, 29 students from Wyra school tested positive for COVID-19.

