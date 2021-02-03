40 Birds Die In Sircilla Village, Raising Bird Flu Scare

As many as 40 to 50 birds have died in Sircilla district increasing the scare of bird flu in the district. Famers and villagers of Peddur suburb which falls under Sircilla Muncipality limits were worried as scores of birds died.

The district veterinary officials rushed to the village and took the samples, sent them to the lab for further analysis. The officials also inpsected other farms in and around the village and appealed to villagers to not to believe in rumours about bird flu.

In another incident, 1,000 poultry birds had died in Suryapet district. The officials said that from the preliminary examination, it is said that there are no traces of bird flu. However, the samples have been sent to Pune lab for further testing. Farmers have been reporting poultry death from few days in Telangana. The officials are inspecting the areas where poultry deaths have been reported.