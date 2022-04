34 MMTS Train Services Cancelled in April 2022, Check Dates

The South Central Railway has decided to cancel certain MMTS services from April 15 to 17 2022. Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled.

A total of eight trains from Lingampally to Hyderabad (numbers 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47139, 47138, 47140), eight from Hyderabad to Lingampally (numbers 47105, 47109, 47110, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118, 47120), seven services from Falaknuma to Lingampally (numbers 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220, 47170 ), seven services from Lingampally to Falaknuma (numbers 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191, 47192 ), one train from Secunderabad to Lingampally (number 47150); and one from Lingampally to Secunderabad (number 47195), will not operate on three days (i.e) from April 15 to April 17.

