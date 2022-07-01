330 EV Charging Stations to be Set up in Hyderabad

To encourage the use of Electric Vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up 230 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Hyderabad.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TS REDCO) has entered into an agreement with the GHMC to set up Electric vehicle charging centres at different locations in the city. The stations will be set up in areas where vehicular traffic is heavy.

“GHMC submitted 230 and HMDA submitted 100 locations to (TSREDCO) for installation of electric vehicle-charging centres. Each location has high-speed charging with DC -001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW ) capacity facilities. These charging centres will be set up accordingly at the feasibility of locations and further the petroleum corporations also install charging stations according to their convenience,” the release said.

