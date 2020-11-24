33 Maoists Surrender In Bhadradri Kothagudem

A total of33 Maoists and village committee members from the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered to the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sunil Dutt said that, the militia members were from Batinapalli and Kishtarampadu Villages of CherlaMandal in Bhadrari Kothagudem. Some of them were part of the party’s militia while others were village committee members for the past two years and Aruna who was the committee secretary for the Maoists Cherla area. Some of them were involved in Pedda Midisileru road blasting, planting of landmines at kaliveru village, burning road roller and JCB at Tippapuram village.

The district police were making constant efforts to convince the Maoists to quit the arms and join in the mainstream. This was the big breaking for the police in their efforts to contain Maoist activities. Sunil Dutt asked the Maoists party members and their leaders to surrender with their weapons. Additional SP (Operations) V Tirupathi, CRPF 141 battalion commandant Hari Om Khare took part in the press conference