HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide COVID-19 treatment outside the existing public healthcare system, three private medical colleges have been enlisted to offer free treatment to COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad. The three colleges are Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences, Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, and Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences.

Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao said that seven more private medical colleges would be added to the list. Some of the hospitals have volunteered to offer free treatment while others were persuaded by the State government, he said. Presently, there are 98 hospitals and diagnostic centres which offer facilities to track and test the cases early, he added.

“We urge citizens not to go to multiple hospitals. Assess your symptoms and head to the right hospitals for the best care. We assure you that no hospital will deny you treatment,” added Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Telangana continue to rise sharply with as many as 1,524 new infections and 10 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state’s total tally to 37,745.

Of the new cases, 815 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 240 cases in Ranga Reddy district and 97 cases in Medchal district respectively.

Around 24,840 people have recovered from the disease while there were 12,531 active cases, a bulletin said. A total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday.