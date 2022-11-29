3 Irrigation Projects in 3 Telangana Districts Get Central Nod

Hyderabad: The Central government has approved three crucial irrigation projects in Telangana on Tuesday. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has given clearance to the three irrigation projects located in three districts in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumar chaired a Technical Advisory Committee meeting in New Delhi and cleared Mukteshwar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Chanaka-Korata Barrage in Adilabad district and Choutpally Hanumanth Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Nizamabad district. The Telangana officials also attended the meeting and gave clarification on various issues of concern raised by the committee.

Notably, the Central Government had issued a gazette notification in July last year stating that all three projects taken up by the Telangana government had no formal approval.

Subsequent to the notification, the State government immediately sent the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) a thorough project report in September of last year, the irrigation officials claimed. Later, all the relevant directorates reviewed and cleared the proposals.

