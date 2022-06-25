3 Dead After Wall Collapses In Hyderabad

Three people have lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Puppalaguda, Hyderabad on June 25, Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred when the wall adjacent to the cellar pit which was being dug by the workers suddenly collapsed. A few other workers were trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the incident site and the rescue operations are underway. All the deceased are identified as residents of Bihar.

