3 Dead, 6 Injured After Lorry Crashes Into Other Vehicles On Hyderabad - Vijayawada Highway

Three persons were killed and 6 others injured after a steel-carrying lorry crashed into oncoming traffic on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada in the late hours of Saturday. The incident took place near Dharmojigudem.

According to the police, the driver of the lorry lost control over the vehicle, hit a divider and crashed into at least three vehicles coming from the opposite direction while moving from Hyderabad to Vijaywada. Two persons died on the spot, one man died in hospital and six others sustained serious injuries. The local police and National Highway Authority of India officials swung into action and began to help those who sustained injuries. The accident resulted in a traffic jam of over 4 kms till midnight on Saturday.

Also Read: Hyderabad: India’s First Full Green Government Building to Set Up in Hyderabad