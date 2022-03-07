3 BJP MLAs Suspended, Cong Members Stage Walkout Over Skipping Governor’s Address

Protesting the government’s decision to commence the budget session of Telangana Legislature without the customary Governor’s address, the Congress members staged a walkout in the Assembly on Monday. The session began without the Governor’s address as the government maintained that the decision to skip the customary address was taken because the previous session was not prorogued.

Also Read: Telangana Budget 2022-23 Highlights: Govt Waives Crop Loans Up To Rs.75,000

As the government’s decision drew flak from the opposition, State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Governor’s address was done away as the budget session is a continuation of the earlier session which had not been prorogued. Referring to Constitutional provisions, the Minister said the Governor is supposed to address the Legislature when a new session takes place in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, all the three BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly for the entire current session on Monday as they were interrupting the presentation of the 2022-23 state budget in the House by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. BJP members Eatala Rajendar, Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao were suspended as they were obstructing the budget speech by raising slogans protesting the government’s decision to start the session without the Governor’s address. TRS party member Talasani Srinivas had moved a motion to suspend the BJP members from the House.