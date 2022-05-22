29 Minors Among Arrested by Hyderabad SHE for Harassing Woman

Rachakonda SHE team police have arrested 79 people for harassing women in the last eight weeks. Out of 79 people, 23 are minors. According to the officials, complaints were received from various sources, and a few through WhatsApp and social media. They recieved complaints from different locations around the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, including Metro trains, stations, bus stops, working places, and colleges.

Those who were arrested were given counselling sessions at the Police Commissioner's camp office in LB Nagar, which were led by experienced counsellors and professional psychologists. According to She Teams officials, 23 minors who were arrested were counselled by top psychologists to improve their behaviour.

In addition, 26 minors were arrested in decoy operations in Kushaiguda, Keesara, Bhongir, Kushaiguda, Malkajgiri, Vanasthalipuram, and Choutuppal. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and imposed penalties on 11 people who entered women compartments.