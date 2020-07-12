HYDERABAD: As many as 28 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Ten Raj Bhavan staff members and 10 of their family members have also been infected with the virus, pushing the total to 48.

According to a press release from Raj Bhavan on Sunday, rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 were done since few of the special police battalion personnel tested positive in RT PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health.

In all, 395 tests were conducted out of which 347 were reported as negative.

All the 28 personnel who tested positive for Coronavirus were sent to isolation immediately. The other 10 staff members and their family members were admitted to Government Ayurveda Hospital in SR Nagar.

Governor Tamilisilai Soundarajan volunteered to get tested and her results came out negative.

Meanwhile, she appealed to people in red zones or with contact history to get themselves tested at the earliest to contain further spread. She further said that early diagnosis not only protects us but also protects others and urged that one should not hesitate from getting tested and should motivate others to follow 4Ts - Test, Trace, Treat and Teach.