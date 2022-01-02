27 Omicron Cases in Telangana Recover

Omicron cases in Telangana are increasing each day. On Saturday the state reported 12 new Omicron cases, bringing the total number of cases to 79. Three of the new cases were from "at-risk" countries, while the other nine were from other countries.

So far, 27 Omicron cases are said to have recovered. The authorities are also awaiting the results of genomic sequencing on 21 samples, said the director of public health.

According to the official, 123 passengers from at-risk countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Saturday, with 10 of them testing positive for Covid.

Since December 1, a total of 12,692 passengers from at-risk countries had arrived.

Meanwhile, the state reported an increase in Covid cases in the recent 24 hours, which ended at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Health Department, 317 new infections were detected throughout the time period, and two people died due to the illness. Total 232 cases recovered from Covid where the figure takes to 6, 74, 453. The recovery rate now stands at 98.86%

Also Read: Omicron Cases in Telangana Touch 67