26 Year Old Youth From Vemulawada Drowned In Florida

In a very tragic incident, a 26 year-old youth drowned in a water body near Florida, America. The victim was identified as Kante Yashwanth, a resident of Subashnagar, Vemulawada town. He went to the USA for pursuing higher studies. Eight months ago, he went to study MS Computers at a university in Florida.

He along with his friends went to nearby Islands on Sunday evening. They all booked a boat to travel in the waters. After travelling in the waters for some time, the boat developed a technical issue. So, Yashwanth and another youth Subdodhai got down into the water and the remaining people got down from the other side. The coast guards managed to rescue 12 persons but Yashwanth was drowned.

The officials retrieved the body on Monday. After knowing the news, the parents of Yashwanth - Mallesham and Swaroopa - were inconsolable. A pall of gloom descended on Vemulawada town. Mallesham, the father of Yaswanth is working as a teacher at Sanugula government school of Chandurthi Mandal. Bereaved parents appealed to the state government to intervene and help in bringing back their son’s mortal remains.

