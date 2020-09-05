HYDERABAD: Vehicle users are in for a shock on Saturday after sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT) attached to the Cyberabad police blew the lid on a massive scam by operators of petrol filling stations in the state capital. At least 26 persons were arrested and 13 petrol bunks within Hyderabad limits were seized in a concerted crackdown on several filling stations across the city.

Interestingly, the operation by the Cyberabad SOT also led to a similar drive in Andhra Pradesh where the authorities seized 26 petrol filling stations for allegedly indulging in similar malpractices. According to the police, electronic chips concealed in the mother boards of digital meter systems in petrol filling stations are being used to cheat the gullible fuel consumers on a daily basis, thereby illegally making crores of rupees.

The illegally installed chips ensure that lesser fuel, be it petrol or diesel, goes out of the pump even as the digital meter shows an accurate reading to the consumer. According to some estimates, at least 30 ML out of every litre of fuel is being pilfered in this manner. The amount of money that the erring operators of petrol filling stations are making is expected to run into several crores of rupees.

The Cyberabad SOT carried out simultaneous raids on several petrol bunks and conducted inspection of their digital meters which led to the unearthing of the massive fuel pilfering scam. The chips that are being used to deceive the unsuspecting customers are believed to be requisitioned from Mumbai. Stating that this type of petrol bunk scam is happening at several places in both the Telugu states, the SOT vowed to take stringent action against all those involved in it. They also said that these bunk operators have formed into a clique to carry out their scam.