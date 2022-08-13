25 Injured as TSRTC Bus Turns Turtle in Kamareddy

In a tragic incident, 25 passengers were injured when an TSRTC bus in which they were travelling turned turtle in Kamareddy on Saturday.

An RTC bus belonging to Banswada depot was proceeding to Hyderabad from Banswada, the police said. A total of 29 passengers were there in the bus when the accident occured. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider, leading to the accident.

The locals rushed to the accident spot and rescued the injured passengers who broke open the bus glasses and shifted the injured persons to the government hospital in Kamareddy.

RTC officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

