Hyderabad: Young Woman Ends Life Over Tiff With Husband In Narsingi

In a very tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide. The incident took place in Mirzaguda located on the outskirts of Narsingi, Hyderabad. Going into the details, the deceased was identified as Revathi and it is suspected that she was depressed over the family issues; as a result, she took a decision to end her life.

Seven months ago, she married a man against the wishes of her parents. It was a love marriage. The couple has been residing in Indrareddy Nagar of Mirzaguda that falls under Narsingi police station limits.

According to the police, the couple used to fight frequently over petty issues. As there was no one to counsel them, the quarrels amongst the couple increased. On Monday, as usual, Revathi fought with her husband. When Revathi's husband went outside, she committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence.

Police who got the information immediately rushed to the spot. The dead body was shifted to the government hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered against the husband of the deceased.