21 Snakelets Found Inside A Hut in Mahabubnagar

The mere sight of a snake makes everyone cringe. But a family happened to see 21 snakelets coming out of an old hut. This incident took place near Government Junior College, Addakula of Mahabubnagar district. Some families stay in huts behind the college premises.

The residents realized there was a stench coming out of a hut on Tuesday, people inside the hut dug up the floor in a corner to find out the reason. To their disbelief, they saw 21 snakelets coming out one after the other from the hole. Family members living there beat them to death fearing harm.

Ten days ago, a large snake was found in the same hut and was killed, said Kurmanna, a resident. Kurmanna said that they had six children and their lives would be in danger if the snakelets had not been spotted in time.

