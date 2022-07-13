2023 Telangana Assembly Polls: Aara Poll Survey Predicts TRS Win, BJP to Surpass Congress

Hyderabad: Aaraa Poll Strategies has predicted that the ruling TRS will retain the power in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. As per the Aara's survey, the TRS party will emerge victorious if the elections are conducted at this moment in the state. The survey also predicted that TRS would get 38.88 per cent vote share while its vote share was 46.90 percent in 2019 Assembly elections and BJP will get 30.48 per cent. Congress' vote share is likely to be 23.71 per cent. The others will account for 6.93 per cent.

While sharing the upcoming 2023 Telangana Assembly elections poll survey details at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Shaik Masthan, the chairman of Aaraa survey agency, said as per the surveyed data, both ruling party TRS and BJP will face tough battles in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rangareddy districts.

“While, Congress is likely to give a tough fight to theTRS in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. It will be a triangular contest for TRS, BJP and Congress parties in Medak and Mahabubnagar districts,” the media release from the Aaraa Poll Strategies stated.

The survey also predicted that TRS has strongest candidates in 87 assembly segments whereas BJP and Congress both have strongest candidates in 29 and 53 assembly constituencies respectively.

