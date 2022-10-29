2022 Karthika Masam Special Poojas at Srisailam Temple

Karthika Masam 2022: Karthika Masam is the holy month and people perform special pujas and observe fast every Monday during this Karthika month to appease Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva is also known as Bholenath and people believe that he will give boons to them.

People observe fast during Karthika Month and special poojas are performed in Shiva temples, especially at Srisailam temple.

Devotees from many places visit Srisailam during Karthika Masam. Special pujas are held from October 26 and will continue till November 23. Arrangements have been made for the devotees to perform Deeparadhana in front of the Dwajasthambam and 'Akasha Deepam' is also performed every day before sunrise and after sunset.

Keeping in view the rush of devotees in the month of Karthika, changes have been made in the darshan timings of the Srisailam temple. The gates of the main temple will be opened at 3.30 am. According to the temple authorities, devotees can have darshan of the main deity from 4 am to 4 pm and from 5.30 pm to 11:00 pm. Two special centres have been set up for issuing tickets and darshan tickets.

Also Read: Benefits of Karthika Snanam in Karthika Masam