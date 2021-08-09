2022 Elections: KCR Likely To Go For Early Polls, Says Revanth Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy made it clear that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to dissolve the assembly for holding early polls in 2022. Revanth Reddy said that elections should be conducted in 2023 but KCR would go for early polls. He further added that KCR is one of the leaders who know how to cheat people in the name of schemes. He asserted that KCR would always come up with new schemes ahead of polls. Before Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls, GHMC, Graduate MLC polls, KCR made promises and he didn't fulfill them.

Revanth Reddy said that Rs 10 lakh should be given to 16 lakh Dalit families and 10 lakh tribal families in the state. He further added that KCR is saying that he will give Rs 10 lakh to Dalits in a phased manner but he should remember that he will be in power only for five years. He said that it would take years for the people to get the benefits of the Dalit Bandhu scheme according to KCR's plans.

Revanth Reddy added that Dalit MLAs and ministers cannot even get the appointment of KCR. He said that many situations have been reported against SCs and Tribals in the state. Revanth Reddy added that SCs and STs would have got nearly 50k to 60k jobs if KCR had announced 1.91 lakh jobs. He asserted that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay is not getting any support from his party.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress party’s Dalit Girijan Dandora is going to start on August 9, which is celebrated as World Adivasi Day. The Dandora rally would be held between August 9 and September 17 and it would start from Indervelli martyrs memorial, Adilabad district.