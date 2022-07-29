20 PJTSAU Students Suspended for Ragging Juniors

Hyderabad: Twenty students of Professor Jayashanker Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) have been suspended for ragging juniors on Friday. The university suspended the students for forcibly taking juniors to their hostel.

The university learnt about the ragging when junior students filed the complaint with the anti-ragging squad of the university.

Acting upon the complaint, the university officials suspended 13 students from both hostel and college for one year and other seven students were rusticated for the current semester. The suspended students are from second and third year BSc (Hons) Agriculture.

