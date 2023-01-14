2 Women Die after C-Section at Malakpet Hospital

Two women who underwent c section at Malakpet government hospital on Wednesday died while receiving treatment at state run Gandhi Hospital on Thursday.

Two women Sri Vennela (21), Thanniru Shivani (24), who underwent c section at Malakpet hospital were shifted to Gandhi hospital on Thursday for better treatment after experiencing complications.

On Friday, the kin of the deceased staged a protest against the doctors, accusing them of showing negligence which led to the death of the women. They filed a complaint against the doctors, after which a case was registered.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded the state government compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job to kin.

