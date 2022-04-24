2 Hyderabad Students Killed In Chicago Road Accident

In a very tragic incident, two students of Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) from Telangana were killed and three others injured in a car accident at Chicago, US. The accident took place on Thursday, April 21. The deceased were identified as Vamshi Krishna Pechetty and Pavan Swarna. Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, son of JNTU Professor Padmaja Rani of Nizampet, Telangana. D Kalyan, K Karthik, and Yaswanth Uppalapati were injured. According to the reports, Pawan Swarna was driving the car and Vamsi Krishna was seated behind him. A woman driver of US origin hit the car from the side while they were trying to make a turn.

“We are heartbroken to learn of a tragic car accident that has taken the lives of two members of the Saluki family and injured three others. We send our condolences to the families of Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science, and we hope Kalyan Dorna, a graduate student in civil engineering, Karthik Kakumanu, a graduate student in computer science, and Yaswanth Uppalapati, a graduate student in computer science, will heal. We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones," the statement read.

The University of Southern Illinois also said that they had handed over the dead bodies of the Vamsi Krishna and Pavan Swarna to their relatives and guardians. A case was registered in connection with the accident, and all the procedures required by law have been completed. The dead bodies of Vamsi Krishna and Pavan Swarna are expected to reach by Monday. Vamsi Krishna and Pawan had completed their BTech at Gokaraju Rangaraju College in Hyderabad.

