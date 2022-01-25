19th Edition of BioAsia in Hyderabad From Feb 24

19th edition of the Asia’s largest life-sciences and Health Tech forum BioAsia, the annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana will be held on February 24th and 25th, 2022 in a virtual format.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Future Ready’ and would focus on exploring the industry’s current position and future potential, new approaches and capabilities required to be ready as the life sciences industry develops its future growth strategy. The future growth will be driven by a shift from “volume focus” to “volume + value focus”. The industry needs to continue building on its strength and at the same time make a giant leap towards innovation. New capabilities need to be introduced across the business functions to bring efficiencies and to help the industry move up the value chain.



The event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation, and Governments from more than 70 Countries to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system. The conference will provide a unique opportunity to Pharma and Biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, Academic Institutions, Scientists and Researchers, Policy Makers, and Regulatory Experts across the globe to assess the industry’s current position and deliberate on the imperatives for future growth and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the Future of the Life-Sciences amid the ongoing pandemic and the ways the industry must be focussing on to combat any future pandemics. Over the years, the event has immensely benefitted from its participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners Dr's Kurt Wuthrich, Ada Yonath, Harald Zur Hausen, Barry Marshall, Martin J Evans, Lasker Awardees, and eminent industry leaders like Dr. Vas Narasimhan (CEO, Novartis), Dr. Paul Stoffeis (VC and CSO, Johnson & Jhonson), Dr. Seth Berkely (CEO, GAVI), Mr. Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft), among others, in addition to the Asian, American, African and European country Ministers and delegations. This year also the event will have a stellar lineup of speakers during the 2-day event.

Unveiling the Dates and theme of the event, Mr. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana, said “Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the Country and the vaccine capital of the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world. I invite stakeholders from around the world to take an active part in the deliberations”

Explaining the significance of the global conclave, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana said, “BioAsia is an excellent global forum for biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries, academia and start-ups to showcase their innovations and network for better connections. Over the years, it has been instrumental in promoting India and Telangana as key enablers in the global life sciences and allied sectors. Over the last 18 years, BioAsia convention has seen over 270 Lols, Bilateral co-operation agreements & MoUs getting signed along with trade & investment to an extent of USD 2.6 billion so far.”

“The first virtual edition held last year was extremely successful and impactful in continuing the dialogue in these unprecedented times. The 2021 event witnessed around 31,450 participants representing 72 countries with 60 high-profile speakers. We are confident that the 19th edition will bring together some of the most influential leaders to discuss a wide range of topics concerning the opportunities and challenges in the healthcare sector” added Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Life Sciences, GoTS while commenting on BioAsia 2022.



Over the course of 18 years, the event has witnessed participation from more than 20,000 leaders representing over 100 Countries and has conducted more than 20,000 partnering meetings. Keeping in line with the COVID-19 safety restrictions, the event will continue to be in a virtual format like the last edition.

Also Read:​ Republic Day Events at Rajpath Delhi: All You Want to Know