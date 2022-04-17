195 Paddy Purchase Centres To Be Set Up In Warangal

Warangal officials are gearing up for setting up around 195 paddy procurement centres in the district as the harvest of the yasangi paddy is going to start in 10 days. To help the paddy farmers, the officials are going to set up paddy purchase centres. According to the preliminary estimation, 1.86 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of the paddy will be expected in the yasangi season. District Collector Dr B Gopi said that they had taken all the necessary steps for the smooth procurement of paddy in the district.

He stated that "We have set up a total of 186 centres in 2021 and now we are planning to set up more centres. A total of six lakh gunny bags are available with us. However, we will procure additional bags based on the requirement. I assure you that there will be no shortage of the gunny bags this year."

He also said that "I have asked Additional Collector Srivatsava to direct the civil supplies official to resolve the issue of the scarcity of the gunny bags."

All the equipment like Tarpaulins, paddy cleaners, moisture checking machines, etc., are kept ready. The collector has urged the farmers to see that the moisture levels should be within permissible limits.

