HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 191 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday taking the total of cases in the state to 4,111. Eight patients have succumbed to the dreaded virus, thus taking the death toll to 156.

According to a bulletin released by the government, of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 143 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. Eleven cases each were reported from Medchal and Sangareddy. Eight in Rangareddy and 4 cases in Mahabubnagar were also registered. While Jagityal and Medak have reported 3 cases each, 2 cases each from Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar and one case each from Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet were reported.

As per the bulletin, about 1,817 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The number of active cases in the state is 2,138.