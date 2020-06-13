ZAHEERABAD: Nineteen members of a family in Zaheerabad have contracted the dreaded coronavirus on Saturday.

It is reported that all of them are relatives of a 55-year-old woman, who died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on June 9. Her body was taken to Zaheerabad and was buried on the same day. Later, the hospital officials informed that the samples collected from her before her death tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, the health department and municipal officials went on alert and shifted the family members and relatives of the deceased to an isolation centre. They have collected 25 samples and out of that 19 people reported positive for the COVID-19.

The authorities shifted all those who tested positive to the Sangareddy district hospital for the treatment. The authorities declared the area where the deceased woman's house is located as a containment zone.

The officials said that all efforts are being made to trace all the contacts and also those who had attended the woman's last rites.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19. He had undergone the test on Friday after his driver had tested positive.

