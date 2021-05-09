18+ People in Telangana Will Have To Wait Longer For COVID Jab

The Telangana State is facing a shortage of COVID Vaccines. The government on Friday said that for the time being, only the second dose will be administered on a walk-in basis at government facilities. Dr. Srinivasa Rao, the director of public health, said from May 8-12, people who are waiting for the second dose aged over 45 can get themselves vaccinated. They have to show their first dose certificate at the vaccination centre to get their second dose.

He also said that by May 15, about 4.9 lakh doses need to be administered while the State has only 3.74 lakh doses in stock. Since most states across the country is facing a vaccine shortage, people who have to get their second dose of vaccination will be given utmost priority. The State government has requested the central government to supply 2 lakh doses daily. The government is ready to buy vaccines from the companies at a cost of Rs 2,400 cr.