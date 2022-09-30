Bandi Sanjay’s 5th Phase of Padayatra To Start From October 15

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay will begin the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from October 15. The party sources said that he will tour 12-13 assembly constituencies covering 200-240 Kilometres in 20 Days.

Sanjay will start a foot march in Bhainsa after performing pooja at Saraswati Devi temple in Basara and conclude the yatra in his own constituency Karimnagar. The yatra comes to a halt if the Election Commission issues notification for Munugode Bypoll and it will continue after the election, the party leaders said.

During four phases of the yatra, the state BJP party chief Bandi Sanjay toured 48 assembly constituencies in the state covering 1,260 Kms.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Allocate 85% of B-category MBBS Seats to Locals