1,602 New Cases,4 Deaths in Telangana

The number of active COVID 19 cases in Telangana has been rising since November 1. Data provided in the daily Covid 19 bulletins issued by the State, Health department shows that the number of recovered patients has been falling each day over this period.

The number of active Covid 19 cases on November 1 was 17,630, which by November 5 rose to 19,272. The recovered cases fell from 1,456 to 982 from November 1 to 5.

The health department said the state recorded 1,602 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 2,47,284 and four more people lost their lives to the disease on Thursday taking the total to 1,366. And the recovered cases from the disease are 2,26,646.According to the bulletin, the highest number of cases, 295 recorded in the GHMC area, 137 in Medchal- Malkajgiri and 118 in Ranga Reddy districts