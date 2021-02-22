Hyderabad: 16-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Being Raped By Homeguard

A home guard who was working at the Central Crime Station (CCS) as a driver was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. The incident took place under Tukaramgate police station limits.

According to the reports, Mallikarjun (40) who is working as driver in the police department lured a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of love and raped her. A four days ago, he lured the girl to his residence and raped her. He also warned the girl not to reveal anything to her parents. The parents of the victim noticed that she was not well and suffering from stomach pain. Later, the girl revealed the entire incident to her parents.

They immediatedly approached the police and lodged a complaint. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gopalapuram) Venkata Raman speaking to TOI said that, "As of now the victim, a minor girls is a pregnant. She is a tenant in the residence of the accused."

Police arrested Mallikarjun and a case was registered under under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 376 (Rape) of the IPC.

