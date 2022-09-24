16 Municipalities in Telangana Bag Swachh Survekshan-2022 Awards

Hyderabad : Yet again, Telangana bagged a huge number of Swachh Survekshan Awards.This year, 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULB), in the State bagged the In Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022 which would be presented in Delhi on October 1.



The State’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has congratulated all officials and employees of the Municipalities, ULBs. He said that Several programmes were taken up for the improvement of cities under the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The achievement was possible because of CM KCR's vision for the all round development of urban local bodies in the state. A lot of development is witnessed in towns and cities because of the State government’s pioneering Pattana Pragathi programme and new Municipal Act. The KTR said that the awards bagged over consecutive years is a testament of Telangana’s commitment towards all round development of cities.

He said that the State is already a role model to the country with its pioneering policies and programmes. He added that the nationwide recognition, the Swachh Survekshan Awards, shows that Telangana is certainly a role model in urban development and administration too.

Selection for the awards was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which gave star ratings for the resolution of issues related to sanitation, and garbage free city, for the period of July 2021 to January 2022. A total of 90 topics were considered in selection of the awards. The awards were presented in the categories of solid Waste Management, community level composting, public toilets, liquid waste management, awareness levels among people, management of community toilets, citizen engagement, innovation, and others.

List of Municipalities and ULBs which bagged the awards

Adibatla Municipality

Badangpet Municipality

Boothpur Municipality

Chandur Municipality

Chityal Municipality

Gajwel Municipality

Ghatkesar Municipality

Husnabad Municipality

Kompally Municipality

Koratla Municipality

Kothapalli Municipality

Neredcherla Municipality

Secunderabad Cantonment

Sircilla Municipality

Turkayamjal Municipality

Vemulawada Municipality

